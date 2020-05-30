BlackRock Inc. Has $43.20 Million Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.57% of HCI Group worth $43,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Susan Watts purchased 750 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 over the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCI stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.62. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

