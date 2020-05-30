Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.18% of Franklin Financial Network worth $42,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 895.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 171,368 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter valued at $10,150,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

FSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.