BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Seneca Foods worth $42,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $229,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $41.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

