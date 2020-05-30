BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.02% of Childrens Place worth $42,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Childrens Place by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $15,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $674.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

