BlackRock Inc. Has $42.61 Million Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,287,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 547,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.70% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $42,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

