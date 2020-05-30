BlackRock Inc. Has $42.28 Million Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 941.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Evofem Biosciences worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVFM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

EVFM opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.29. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

