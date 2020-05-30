BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 905,180 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Atlantica Yield worth $42,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth $31,935,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth $31,268,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 742,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500,776 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

