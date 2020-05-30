BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 446,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $42,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,024,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

