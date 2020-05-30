Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 242,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 169,145 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $2.79 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

