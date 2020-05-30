SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,356 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $100.16 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

