BlackRock Inc. Sells 490,436 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of City Office REIT worth $41,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $225,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIO opened at $9.53 on Friday. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $457.16 million, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

