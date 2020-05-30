SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,710 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, Director John G. Boss bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at $202,333.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Boss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $188,300. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.