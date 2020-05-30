CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460,278 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 61,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CryoPort worth $41,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CryoPort by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 273,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CryoPort by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,391 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $926.21 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.75. CryoPort Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

