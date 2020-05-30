SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 950 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,685 shares of company stock valued at $53,381. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

