BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $42,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

MDGL stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

