BlackRock Inc. Acquires 109,187 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.19% of Red Rock Resorts worth $41,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $142,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $13.80 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

