SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,541,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,715,885 shares in the company, valued at $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,264 shares of company stock worth $18,586,351. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.41 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

