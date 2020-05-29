Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $251,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 392,285 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,565,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 253,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $3,155,581 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

