Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,283,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,339.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,993.99. The company has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.