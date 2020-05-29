Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $298.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.