Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 29,902 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Match Group worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

