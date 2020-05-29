Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

