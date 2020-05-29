Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 50.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 238,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,363 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $350,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in CarMax by 658.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $12,254,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $88.68 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Cfra dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

