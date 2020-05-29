Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.