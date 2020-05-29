28,200 Shares in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. HMI Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after buying an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $623,805.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,295 shares in the company, valued at $39,705,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,609 shares of company stock worth $6,812,150. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

CARG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

