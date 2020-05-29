Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,673 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $28,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $97,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after buying an additional 1,142,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSS stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.