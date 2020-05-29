Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 136,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

