Trexquant Investment LP Sells 51,561 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,561 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

