Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $243.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average of $237.57. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.