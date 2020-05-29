Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,339.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

