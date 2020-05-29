Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 666.8% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $598,178,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,993.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

