Wells Fargo & Co Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $130.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

TSCO stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

