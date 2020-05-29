40,729 Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 774.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $15.49 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.