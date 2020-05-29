Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of ViaSat worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ViaSat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,291.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $92.59.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.