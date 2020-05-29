Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several analysts have commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

