Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

NYSE PXD opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

