Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 2,853 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Hough III acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Allen Gray acquired 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,131 shares of company stock worth $75,999. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

