Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 211,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 123,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

