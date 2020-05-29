Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,849 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

