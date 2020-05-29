Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.