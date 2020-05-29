Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

