Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

