Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

