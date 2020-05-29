Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Trading 39.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares rose 39.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 11,393,412 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7,176% from the average daily volume of 156,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.35 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.