PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $333,000.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $167.12 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $148.49 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

