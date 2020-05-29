-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Meritor reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.52. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $7,857,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

