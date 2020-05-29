Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,796.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

