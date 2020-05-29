PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Davita by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Davita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Davita news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

NYSE:DVA opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

