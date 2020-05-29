PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12,766.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $1,583,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock worth $247,043,237.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

