Curtis C. Griffith Buys 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPFI stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPFI. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor Inc This Quarter
-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor Inc This Quarter
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Davita Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Davita Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Peloton
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Peloton
Curtis C. Griffith Buys 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial Stock
Curtis C. Griffith Buys 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report